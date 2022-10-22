LTE: Claude Weyant on Mike Chamberlain for Sheriff of Windsor County

Dear Editor,

My name is Claude Weyant. I am the current Captain at the Windsor County Sheriffs Department. Some of you may remember me as the Bellows Falls High School wrestling coach from 1996 – 2014. During the winter months, I would submit weekly press releases about the team. Through the years, we had wrestlers come from Springfield before Springfield had the great team it now has. In our final years, Hartford High School joined us. My final year, when we placed second in Vermont, the team was made up of wrestlers from Bellows Falls, Springfield, and Hartford.

Why do I bring this up in regards to supporting the re-election of Mike Chamberlain as Sheriff? Because Sheriff Chamberlain supported me the last 12 years I coached. Sheriff Chamberlain supported me as a coach and as a D.A.R.E. instructor, instructing the youth at several elementary schools. The youth are, and always have been, important to him. One of many great qualities of our longtime Sheriff.

If you want a Sheriff who truly cares, a Sheriff who will make your concerns his concerns, a Sheriff who expects his deputies to treat all people fairly, a Sheriff with proven experience, then re-elect Mike Chamberlain, Sheriff of Windsor County, on Nov. 8.

Sincerely,

Claude E. Weyant

Windsor, Vt.