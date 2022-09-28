LTE: Christian Craig of EdgarMay thanks Springfield

Dear Editor,

The Edgar May Health and Recreation Center would like to thank Jessica Martin and Springfield on the Move, Town of Springfield’s Public Works Department, and RiseVT-Windsor County for their help in securing and installing new lighted crosswalk signs on Bridge Street in Springfield. These solar-powered signs will help ensure that EdgarMay’s nearly 300 daily visitors, many of whom are children and senior citizens, can cross the street safely and with better visibility to oncoming traffic.

Sincerely,

Christian Craig

Executive Director, Edgar May Health and Recreation Center

Springfield, Vt.