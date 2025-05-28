LTE: Chester protests on the Green

Dear Editor,

Recently, Chester businesses expressed their displeasure of protests, and asked the town to remove protests from the Green.

Sharon Baker learned about it on Facebook beforehand, but later said she feared for her safety because she was unaware of what was going on. Baker said she had no issue with any American citizen exercising their right to speak out, and they were protected by the First Amendment. She was concerned about a protest on June 14, because it would only be held in Chester and Burlington, and expected more than 1,000 people. Amber Ham agreed with what Baker experienced. Scott Blair echoed what Baker and Ham said, and saw the protest location as an issue. Roy Spaulding claimed Burlington was in the top five most dangerous cities in the U.S. due to protesting. Scott MacDonald said maybe the Green wasn’t the right place, and suggested protests be held near town hall.

Not only does the First Amendment allow peaceful protests to take place on public property, but also allows the picketing of businesses. For all the businesses complaining about a protest taking place in the public park, I point out that these same protesters are afforded the right to protest your business. Nowadays, people are more likely to boycott a business than protest it, but both are permitted by law.

When I heard Baker say she has no issue with American citizens protesting, I cringed. It’s extremely important she understands the First Amendment not only protects the rights of citizens, but also those of noncitizens, to protest. I found her comment especially concerning given she sits on the Chester Housing Commission. Programs that provide funding for housing include renters who have been refugees from other countries. Baker should educate herself about their rights, so that she does not discriminate against anyone eligible for housing.

Regarding the No Kings protests on June 14, as of this writing, there are five protests throughout the state that day.

As for the claim that Burlington is in the top five most dangerous cities in the U.S., the complete opposite is true. Burlington currently ranks as the fourth safest city in the U.S.

Before spreading misinformation at a meeting, please educate yourself beforehand.

Unless you’re trying to make a political statement of your own, I suggest businesses find ways to turn protestors into patrons, rather than push them away.

Sincerely,

Susan Bailey

Chester, Vt.