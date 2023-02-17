LTE Char for Burlew

Dear Editor,

I am delighted Jessica Cady Burlew is running for a seat on the Springfield School Board. I first met Jess a few years ago when we both served on the school district’s budget advisory committee. At the time I was pleased to see a younger person getting involved, then I was impressed with her competence and comportment.

Jess has a vested interest in the school district; she has a son that attends Riverside Middle School. She wants the best schools possible, not only for her son, but for all the youth in Springfield. As a school board member she would do her best to make Springfield’s schools the best they can be.

Jess’s professional life as a senior costing analyst at Dartmouth Hitchcock is also an asset to the district. Not everyone is a money person, but Jesse has the professional background to understand the financial aspects of the district, and a built in accountability factor that would allow her to only act fiscally responsibly.

Jess is a person who gets involved in many things with energy and enthusiasm. Not a foot dragger for sure. She is a Riverside Middle School soccer coach, a committee chair for a local Cub Scout pack, and the advancement chair for the Boy Scout troop. If that is not enough, Jess is also a volunteer with the Booster Club. It is easy to say Jessica is a community person and is dedicated to making our community the best it can be.

I will be voting for Jessica Cady Burlew for a seat on the Springfield School Board and ask that you do so as well. She has the credentials, a commitment to the Springfield community, and a work ethic that can’t be beat. The polls are open on Tuesday, March 7, from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Please vote!

Respectfully,

Char Osterlund,

Springfield, Vt.