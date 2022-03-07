LTE: Carla Kelley closes her PT practice

Dear Editor,

As of May 1, 2022, I am closing my Crown Point Physical Therapy Associates practice in North Springfield, Vt.

It has been my great privilege to serve the citizens of the greater Springfield area and surrounding communities for over 40 years. Your patronage and support of Crown Point Physical Therapy has been most rewarding and humbling. I am grateful for your trust in me, and appreciate the opportunity to have taken part in your health care.

With deep gratitude and sincere best wishes,

Carla Kelley

Springfield, Vt.