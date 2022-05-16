LTE: A letter of thanks to Grenier supporters

Dear Editor,

On Saturday, April 30, three groups came together to raise money for the Grenier family. Many helped ensure that the meal would be tasty. We especially appreciate the efforts of Lisa Kelley for taking the lead in the kitchen with her wonderful cooking skills. We want to acknowledge the large donation of food by Black River Produce. Many Mount Holly organizations and individuals covered the cost of food so that all the profits would go to the Grenier family. We were pleased that Shaw’s in Ludlow and Hannaford’s in Rutland also contributed toward the cost.

Sincerely,

Judy Nevin for the Community Guild, Steve Michel for the Community Historical Museum, and Dennis Devereux for Colfax Lodge 21, IOOF

Mount Holly, Vt.