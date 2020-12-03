Wreaths Across America update

Dear Editor,

Fellow residents of Bennington and the surrounding area, this correspondence intends to update you on the Vermont Veterans’ Home 2020 Wreaths Across America activities.

Unfortunately, our plans to conduct a live Wreaths Across America event Dec. 19 have unavoidably changed under the current Covid-19 guidelines.

Instead of a scaled-back live ceremony, we are going to pre-videotape all segments of the annual event. Marketing director Melinda Crowl will edit the submissions into a virtual occasion for viewing on Facebook, YouTube, our website, etc. We will publish the video the following week; please share it.

Local students organized by Amy Maroney and her remarkable team of parents and teachers will complete the wreath laying. These are the same students who prepare the wreaths with bows and complete them for the honor of remembering our heroes.

We invite you to drive through the home at some point during the Holiday Season to observe the wreaths placed to Remember, Honor, and Teach about those who have served our great nation.

Please join us virtually. If you do not pass on these traditions, who will?

Semper Fidelis

A.M. FAXON JR

Colonel U.S. Marines (Ret)

Deputy & COO Vermont Veterans’ Home