Windham Volunteer Fire Company thanks Thrifty Attic

Dear Editor,

The Windham Volunteer Fire Company would like to thank Thrifty Attic Inc. for its continued support of our organization. Their generous donation assisted us in purchasing turnout gear for one of our members; foam, equipment, and tools for our new engine; and fire extinguishers. These items help us in our mission of protecting the community and the public at-large, and for that and for all that they do for the West River Valley, we are grateful to the Thrifty Attic.

Sincerely,

Windham Volunteer Fire Company

Windham, Vt.