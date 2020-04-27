Weathersfield Food Shelf thanks donors

Dear Editor,

The Board of Directors of the Weathersfield Food Shelf thanks everyone who donated to the winter fundraising drive. The generosity and kindness of our neighbors has been overwhelming.

We were recently approached by a donor with a good idea. She is planning to grow 10% more vegetables in her garden this summer and has pledged to donate that extra harvest to the Food Shelf. She challenges other gardeners to do the same.

The Weathersfield Food Shelf serves residents of Weathersfield and is open the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. It is located at the 1879 School on Route 106 in Perkinsville. For more information, call 802-263-5584. Again, a big thank you to all!

Sincerely,

Cheryl Cox

Weathersfield Food Shelf