Volunteer to make masks for Springfield Hospital

Dear Editor,

My daughter, a nurse in the Emergency Department at Springfield Hospital, has shared with me that they are in desperate need of masks and welcome any that folks can make. There are several simple patterns online.

I am also aware that most EMS folks are in need as well. Anyone who sews – these are pretty simple to make from scrap and leftover cotton fabric – and has time on your hands, please consider helping out.

Be well and many thanks,

Krey Kellington

Ludlow, Vt.

Editorial Note: Instructions for these masks can be found at www.springfieldmed.org/instructions-for-helping-hands-making-masks.