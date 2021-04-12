Vaccinate or not, that is not the question

Dear Editor,

To vaccinate or not to vaccinate: that is not the question. The unasked question is this: how am I caring for my immune system?

We all stew in this pandemic brew together – vaccinated folks in the research group, those without the vaccine in the control group. So when someone reveals their vaccine status, rest assured it is what’s best for that person. When there is risk related to your body, choice is an essential aspect of the democratic process – as long as it’s your choice.

Fear of “the other” generates stress, which promotes dis-ease. How are you caring for your body to promote wellbeing?

Sincerely,

Betsy Thomason

W. Townshend, Vt.