Trout Unlimited statement on fishing regulation changes in Vermont

Dear Commissioner Porter,

The Vermont Council of Trout Unlimited is pleased to comment on the Department of Fish and Wildlife’s concept for simplified fishing regulations. VTTU supports the department’s concept that will set the total daily creel limit for trout at a maximum of eight per day. We see this proposal as a move in the direction of our documented position of a daily creel limit of six trout total as communicated to you in our letter of April 10, 2018. VTTU will continue to advocate for, and work toward, that documented position.

VTTU also supports the proposed changes to year-round fishing. We are encouraged that the extended season is only catch and release and that the department is continuing its special designations for the Battenkill, Dog River, and Clyde section to protect these fisheries.

We look forward to continuing to work with the department to protect and restore cold water fisheries in Vermont to bolster healthy trout populations.

Trout Unlimited is the nation’s leading cold water conservation organization with over 300,000 total members nationwide. The mission of Trout Unlimited is “to conserve, protect and restore North America’s cold water fisheries and their watersheds.” Trout Unlimited in Vermont comprises over 1,700 members, participating in five separate chapters working for that mission every day. This letter speaks on behalf of all Vermont Trout Unlimited Chapters.

Please do not hesitate to contact me at VTTUCouncil@gmail.com with any questions.

Sincerely,

David L Deen, chairperson

D.G. Hagwood, chairperson

Connecticut River Valley Chapter

Vermont Council of Trout Unlimited