Tom Bock reelected for third term, thanks voters

Dear Editor,

I would like to thank the voters of Andover, Chester, Baltimore, and North Springfield for reelecting me to a third term to be your state representative in Montpelier. A sincere thank you for all your support.

Also, I am extremely grateful to my dedicated team who helped make this victory possible. A special thanks goes out to those who generously contributed money and time, wrote letters of support, and hosted lawn signs.

Thanks also to my opponent whom I enjoyed getting to know during the campaign. I wish him well in his future endeavors.

It is truly an honor to represent Windsor 3-1 District in the Legislature and engage in the challenging issues facing our state.

Our journey continues to a better Vermont for all of us.

As always, I welcome any questions, opinions, thoughts, and concerns you may have on any legislative issue. You can contact me at tbock@leg.state.vt.us or tmbock@vermontel.net. I look forward to hearing from you.

Sincerely,

Rep. Tom Bock

Chester, Vt.