Time to create respect for each other’s political opinions

Dear Editor,

I don’t know about you, but I’m sick of my own attitude of thinking that people who hold a political opinion opposite to mine are misguided at best and stupid or evil at worst. I’d like to do something to become more open-minded.

I propose forming a small group of local folks, both conservatives and liberals, to meet together – on Zoom for now – to get to know one another better and hopefully create friendships and respect for each other’s opinions.

This is not about trying to change others from liberal to conservative or vice versa. It’s simply an attempt to reduce the destructive division that exists between sides in this nation and replace it with tolerance and understanding.

I envision a small group of perhaps a dozen people, more or less evenly represented between conservative and liberal opinion. We’ll start off getting to know one another before we reveal our political leanings.

If you would like to be part of this group, or simply want more information, please contact me, Steve Crofter, at 802-275-4646 or steve.crofter@gmail.com. When you get in touch, please don’t reveal whether you consider yourself liberal or conservative, as we’ll use a “registrar” who will not be in the group to make sure we’re divided evenly.

Here’s to eventual unity!

Sincerely,

Steve Crofter

Bellows Falls, Vt.