Dear Editor,

As we enter the most contentious national election of our lifetimes, we must remember to focus locally as well. The crucial role of the Vermont House was apparent in the override of the governor’s veto of the Global Warming Solutions Act, H.688. It is imperative to look toward the future for our children and grandchildren.

Legislators have a challenging job. They are required to understand the intricacies of policy that can have significant implications for their constituents. Although they serve on only one committee where they do in-depth work, they must understand all the policy issues which they have to vote on: racial and social justice, economic development, healthcare, taxes, education, and climate change to name a few.

During the Windham-3 Democratic House Primary, I heard constituents’ concerns, and although I continue to think about campaign issues for the general election, especially getting out the vote, it has also led me to consider the challenge of being an effective legislator.

In addition to doing the required work in Montpelier, communication with constituents is critical and must include different platforms as people get their information in different ways. Communication systems can include the written word in print and online media, weekly Zoom calls, websites, direct emails and newsletters, Facebook, and others. Setting up communication systems will be a number one priority for me to keep Windham-3 informed.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg wrote an Op-Ed in The New York Times Oct. 1, 2016 entitled, “Advice for Living.” She ended by writing, “I am optimistic, however, that movement toward enlistment of the talent of all who compose ‘We, the people,’ will continue.” Should I be elected to represent Windham-3 as your representative, I will carry her words with me.

Please contact me with your concerns and ideas through my website, www.lesliegoldmanvt.com, by email at lesliegforwindham3@gmail.com, or by calling me at 802-869-2989.

Sincerely,

Leslie Goldman

Candidate for Vermont House of Representatives, Windham-3