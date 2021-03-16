Thank you, Weathersfield voters!

Dear Editor,
A sincere thank you to the voters of Weathersfield for visiting the polls and mailing ballots in support of the Fiscal Year 2022 School Budget. We are grateful for your commitment to invest in the future of our students!
We would also like to thank the Budget Advisory Committee who thoroughly reviewed the budget and made budgetary reduction suggestions in areas that would have the least negative impact on the education of our students. We appreciate your time and the thoughtful consideration that went into this process.
Respectfully,
The Weathersfield School Board
AnneMarie Redmond, Chairperson and WSESU Representative
Mark Yuengling, Vice Chair and WSESU Representative
Kristen Bruso, Clerk
Jacqui Antonivich, WSESU Bargaining Council Member
Jaimie Turner, WSESU Representative
Dr. David Baker, Superintendent, WSESU
JeanMarie K. Oakman, Principal