Thank you, Weathersfield voters!

Dear Editor,

A sincere thank you to the voters of Weathersfield for visiting the polls and mailing ballots in support of the Fiscal Year 2022 School Budget. We are grateful for your commitment to invest in the future of our students!

We would also like to thank the Budget Advisory Committee who thoroughly reviewed the budget and made budgetary reduction suggestions in areas that would have the least negative impact on the education of our students. We appreciate your time and the thoughtful consideration that went into this process.

Respectfully,

The Weathersfield School Board

AnneMarie Redmond, Chairperson and WSESU Representative

Mark Yuengling, Vice Chair and WSESU Representative

Kristen Bruso, Clerk

Jacqui Antonivich, WSESU Bargaining Council Member

Jaimie Turner, WSESU Representative

Dr. David Baker, Superintendent, WSESU

JeanMarie K. Oakman, Principal