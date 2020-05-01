Thank you to Grace Cottage Hospital

Dear Editor,

I wanted to publicly recognize the outstanding care that my 9-year-old son received at Grace Cottage Hospital last week after he suffered serious injuries from an unfortunate dog attack. The team at Grace Cottage, led by Dr. Kimona Alin, was amazing both in the quality of care and the empathy for the young patient – and his anxious father.

We are familiar with modern day “Health Care Heroes,” including one in our own family, and I would suggest the Grace Cottage professionals are among the best we have encountered. We are fortunate and proud to have them as part of our community. I hope we do not have to visit the hospital too often, but if we do I know we will be in good hands. Thanks to their team and all of the health care professionals whose unwavering dedication is helping us get through these difficult times.

Sincerely,

Chad Czapla

South Londonderry, Vt.