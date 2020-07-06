Thank you for celebrating Black River seniors

Dear Editor,

The Black River High School community would like to thank everyone who made our graduating class one to remember! While there was sadness and disappointment with the lack of a formal gathering, because of your help and support we believe we were able to send our seniors off with a celebration they deserved.

First, thank you to Otis Nelson and his behind-the-scene supporters. Otis and his team seemingly within minutes raised all the funds to go towards purchasing the beautiful banners in town and to pay for the photographer who took pictures of each graduate. If it were not for his time, hard work, and the absolute love of our students and our community, none of this could have happened! Thanks to Nick Miele and the town of Ludlow for allowing us to hang and rehang, (and rehang) the banners along Ludlow’s Main Street – what a wonderful way to honor our seniors.

Thank you to Russ Hurlburt Photography for your beautiful gift behind the lens, for capturing the class of 2020 while maintaining social distancing. We also appreciate your flexibility and patience with finding a day that we had both gowns and decent weather.

Thank you to Vermont Ts, who created beautiful banners and signs with a very generous discount. Your creativity and tolerance for “One more thing…” – we are forever grateful.

Thank you to Chief Billings and the Ludlow Police Department for leading our senior parade in true style; thank you to the Ludlow Fire Department and Ludlow Ambulance for making some noise. And special thanks to Kristin Veysey and the Mount Holly Ambulance for catching all my mistakes before leading us all down dead end roads.

Thank you to Shaw’s for always, always supporting all our students. Your donations of cakes for our seniors, and food and money for all of our students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic have been greatly appreciated.

Thank you to all our businesses who contributed to the graduates goody bags: Benson’s Chevrolet, Cota and Cota, Ted Stryhas builders, Green Mountain Sugarhouse, Ludlow Insurance, Ludlow Rotary Club, Scott Baitz, and the BRHS Class of 1986. The kids were thrilled with your generous gift. Also, final thanks for all that you have done to support all of our students over the years. Without you, our students would not have had the amazing, comprehensive educational experience that you have allowed for them. We have been overwhelmed by your generosity and your commitment to our students over the many years.

And last, but certainly not least, a great thanks to Sherri Geimer and all her sewing bees for the handmade, personalized quilts she designed, created, and delivered to each and every one of our seniors. Your countless hours given to this labor of love truly reflects your commitment to our students and to the Black River community.

To all of you, and for those behind the scenes, we are forever grateful!

With thanks and fondness,

Black River High School and Middle School

Ludlow, Vt.