Supporting Leslie Goldman’s candidacy for State Representative

Dear Editor,

I am writing this letter in support of Leslie Goldman’s candidacy for the Windham-3 seat in the Vermont House of Representatives. During the 2018 campaign season, Leslie and I spent every Sunday going door to door talking to voters about the urgency of the upcoming election and the need to get out and vote. We met people of all different political persuasions – most were friendly but some decidedly were not. But Leslie was not deterred by any response we received.

Again and again, Leslie would ask what they were thinking about the candidates. We got a range of responses. She listened, respectfully and carefully. She asked follow-up questions. She repeated back what they had said to make sure she had understood correctly. And then she listened harder. For me, these were powerful moments where we stood at people’s doors and they shared feelings and thoughts about our electoral process as well as a lot of disappointments about how our elected officials did not represent their needs or ideas.

Having watched Leslie in action over those many months, it was clear to me how much she cares about our government working for everyone and how much she wants to hear and learn what people are experiencing in order to deepen her understanding of the issues. I think these are the very best qualities that we need in the Vermont Legislature, and I wholeheartedly support Leslie’s candidacy.

Sincerely,

Ann Golob

S. Newfane, Vt.