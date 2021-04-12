Springfield Town Democratic Committee condemns Georgia legislature

Dear Editor,

The Springfield Town Democratic Committee commends Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos for his unfailing efforts to ensure we have safe, fair elections and to make it easy for people to vote. The strength of a democracy can be measured by the number of participants that are engaged in voting. Our voice is our vote.

The Springfield Town Democratic Committee condemns the actions of the Georgia legislature for their voter suppression law. This law makes it more difficult to vote, thus impacting the number of voices that will be heard. Provisions of the law disproportionately impact people of color. To survive, a democracy must be representative of all its people.

The Springfield Town Democratic Committee is appalled by the intentional cruelty of this law that makes it illegal for anyone but election officials to give water or food to people standing in line.

The Springfield Town Democratic Committee fears that the most insidious provision of Georgia’s voter suppression law that gives Republican state officials the power to take control of local elections and decline to certify local election results will ultimately override democracy. That the constitutional words, “We, the people…” will no longer apply.

The Springfield Town Democratic Committee urges our fellow Vermonters to raise your voice in protest. Democracy must not be undermined by voter suppression laws across the country. We call you to action. When you see an injustice, please speak up, kindly but strongly.

The Springfield Town Democratic Committee strongly supports passage of the “For the People Act” that will protect voting rights for all people and make the United States stronger as a democracy.

On behalf of the Springfield Town Democratic Committee,

Char Osterlund, chair

Springfield, Vt.