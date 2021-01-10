Springfield Town Democratic Committee commends Gov. Scott

Dear Editor,

The Springfield Town Democratic Committee commends Republican Gov. Phil Scott for his courage and integrity in being the first Republican governor to speak out against the president and asking him to resign or be removed. The country watched – the world watched – as a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol. This mob was incited by Trump not just on the day of the insurrection, but by four years of his divisiveness and lies.

There was no voter fraud. We all must defend the truth. In the words of our Vermont governor, “The fabric of our democracy and the principles of our republic are under attack by the President. Enough is enough. President Trump should resign or be removed from office by his Cabinet, or by the Congress.”

Thank you, Gov. Scott.

Sincerely,

Char Osterlund, chair

Springfield Town Democratic Committee