Springfield Schools budget revote

Dear Editor,

On June 16, the community of Springfield will be asked to approve the second pass of the Springfield school budget. A lot has changed in our world since the last time we voted on the budget. The current pandemic forced us to close our schools and move to an online learning platform with little time to prepare. The school district has navigated this challenge and at the same time was able to provide meals to our students. This happened through hard work and dedication of our district employees. This period has not gone without its challenges for the community, parents, students, and staff. Many in the community are struggling financially and socially as we have been asked to stay home and stay safe. All of these events have had a large impact on the youngest members of our community, our students. As we look forward to the next school year, I hope that our students can start the year back in the classroom, but many things can change from now until the end of August. When our students re-enter the classroom after more than five months away, they are going to need all the educational help that we can give them.

The second school budget presented does not include the Pre-K program and further cost reductions were made to reduce the overall number. These reductions total $248,161 from the previous vote. The total school budget requested is comprised of $22,673,934 from the state of Vermont, $1,978,318 from federal funds, $1,280,317 from other grants, and $7,387,126 from the Springfield tax base. All of these numbers together comprise the total budget of $32,531,695.

Yes, this seems like a lot of money in times like these and it is. When we break this down to a percentage, 11% is funded by local homeowners and 11% by non-residential taxes. As a homeowner, if I can spend $1 and have it matched by $10, that is an opportunity I cannot ignore. The required wording of the ballot article does not allow for the number to be thoroughly explained. I hope that the above breakdown may give some clarity to the numbers.

At a time when our students are going to need us the most, we need to support them the best we can. Voting “yes” on the budget will provide this support for the upcoming school year. Please join me in supporting Springfield’s school budget for next year. Please request an absentee ballot from the town clerk or vote in person at the Riverside Middle School Gym June 16. More details about the budget can be obtained by contacting the Springfield District Office at 802-885-5141. I welcome your comments and concerns at tpalmer@ssdvt.org.

Sincerely,

Troy Palmer

Parent & Springfield School Board Chair