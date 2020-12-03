Springfield gratitude

Dear Editor,

It has been a true pleasure seeing the transformation of the historic 1868 Woolson Block on my daily trips in Springfield. I thank all who pursued the funding, planning, and expert work on all aspects of this stunning building. How wonderful that it will provide both housing and beautiful, downtown retail space.

I appreciate all the efforts over the past several years to restore historic buildings as well as open up the riverfront above the Comtu Falls by removing some buildings. This provides an open space where people can safely gather outdoors, perhaps over cups of coffee from Flying Crow Coffee. Among its many endeavors, Springfield on the Move adds to the downtown beauty with whimsical plantings in front of the movie theater and Town Hall. The Springfield Garden Club’s sidewalk boxes and plantings border our trips through town. Thank you to SOM, the Garden Club, and all who make Springfield beautiful in many ways!

Many thanks to the Springfield Chamber of Commerce for its work in promoting Springfield businesses, including the upcoming Local Loyalty Program. Be sure to read Top Ten Reasons to Shop Local on their website, www.springfieldvt.com, which includes “Small local businesses build strong communities by encouraging neighborhood relationships, both social and economic. Area businesses give back to local causes and help to support vibrant town centers.”

Gallery at the VAULT has been a downtown store and arts center for the past 19 years. As a long time volunteer, I value the role of Vault as a marketplace for artists who have not been able to sell directly through in-person craft fairs. I thank Vault’s small part-time staff, volunteers, board members, members, donors, and customers who keep Vault’s doors open. In these difficult times, it is pure pleasure for people to walk into this lovely space and see the creations of some 125 craftspeople and artists, and admire the ingenuity of friends and neighbors in Vault’s unique Open Wall exhibits.

I am also thankful for the funding we received from the Vermont Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts that have helped us pay basic expenses after being closed from March until May. A current ReVTA grant has enabled us to have a new website with the capacity to sell online. Thank you to Mike Dion from Indelible for making this happen, and thank you to Steven Osterlund for managing our website for many years. Thanks also to Claremont Savings Bank for contributing to our technological makeover through their CSB Grant Program.

We hope to see you at Gallery at the VAULT! Proud to be a Vermont State Craft Center, we are open on Wednesday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. We also invite you to set up your own shopping appointment for up to five people on upcoming Sunday afternoons. Call 802-885-7111 to reserve. Thank you!

Sincerely,

Diane Kemble

Springfield, Vt.