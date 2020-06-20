Response to Sen. Dick McCormack: the attitudinal definition

Dear Editor,

I read with interest Sen. Dick McCormack’s opinion piece about racism. Under “The situational definition” he said, “To be black in America is to experience America one way, and to be white is to experience it another way.” As a white, 66-year-old male, I agree within my realm of experience. My mantra lately is that attitude matters, so I agree with the premise of “The attitudinal definition.” I think people’s attitudes determine the situation because whites with power can adversely affect the lives of blacks. The power aspect is missing from McCormack’s opinion. If there were not a power differential, it would not matter nearly as much as it does and has for the past 400 years.

Sincerely,

Bruce Frauman

South Londonderry, Vt.