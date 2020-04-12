Reflections on the present situation

Dear Editor,

Before getting to the report I’ve intended to write, I must correct some misinformation from cyberspace. It’s true that, perversely, healthcare workers can be better off financially not working. There are financial incentives or compensations for antiviral isolating, which is what we want most people to do. And it’s true that this may worsen the health worker shortage. It is not true that the Legislature is contemplating lessening unemployment benefits or other benefits. Rather, many of us argue that we should be paying health workers more.

There is also no truth to the cyber rumor that the sale of vegetable seeds is forbidden. Local food is safer than food shipped from God knows where. No food is as local as that picked from people’s own gardens.

A Senate colleague says we’re designing and building an airplane while flying it. The COVID-19 crisis is big, unprecedented, ever changing, unpredictable, and incompletely understood. It requires sacrifice, though some people understandably resent sacrificing more than others. It requires patience, though no one’s patience is inexhaustible. It requires hard facts, though technical nit-picking can miss the big picture, just as addressing the big picture gets dangerously close to platitudes.

A crisis calls for serious adults to stay calm and take care of business. But often, staying calm causes the emotionally agitated to think you’re not taking care of business. Taking care of business often results in someone telling you to “calm down.” People entrusted with responsibility are mere, imperfect mortals doing our best but likely to make mistakes. So healthy skepticism is good. But the assumption that all people in authority are up to no good is nihilism, simply not true, and socially paralyzing.

There will be time for my party to debate the governor and his party on things like minimum wage and family leave come the fall, when one hopes this crisis will have been dealt with. That said, in this crisis Gov. Scott has provided level-headed, intelligent, purposeful, brave leadership, and all parties have worked together in the unity of purpose the situation requires.

Your state government continues its work electronically. Administrative rules can be changed in an emergency fairly quickly. Changing laws requires legislation, which takes longer. The Senate convenes electronically at 8:30 a.m. Committee schedules are available at the Legislature website. At this writing, likely outdated by press time, we’re focused on legislation to allow the full Senate to convene and vote electronically. We’re also discussing whether to continue exempting parent-child visitation from the governor’s order for people to isolate. Providing adequate food and supplies is a permanent concern. Of course, continuing antiviral public hygiene is the top priority.

This brave little state endures. Stay safe.

Sincerely,

Sen. Dick McCormack

Windsor County