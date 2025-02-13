LTE: Elect August Murray to the Weathersfield Selectboard on March 4

Dear Neighbors,

I’m Dr. August Murray, and I’m asking for your vote on March 4, to serve you on the Weathersfield Selectboard.

Proven leadership for Weathersfield

I’ve served on the selectboard, chaired the town budget advisory committee, and served on the school budget advisory committee. I’ve worked hard to keep our town’s finances in check while ensuring quality education, public safety, and essential services.

Experience you can trust

I’m a farmer, veteran, dad, and dedicated volunteer. Raised in southern Vermont, I retired after 33 years as a U.S. Army colonel, with service in three wars. I’m a Bronze Star Medal recipient and decorated by the U.S. Army for heroism. My career – with roles as a commander, chief of staff, inspector general, and senior HR officer – has always been about putting people first.

My wife Andrea and I run a small farm in Perkinsville, producing beef, eggs, and vegetables to support local food security. We are also a foster family, providing a safe home for children in need.

Fiscal responsibility and vision

As a fiscal conservative, I’m committed to affordable, practical solutions for our town. With an MBA and a background of managing a $980 million-dollar military budget, I understand the importance of every dollar when working on our town’s budget.

My values and vision for Weathersfield:

Our town deserves leadership that is honest, accountable, and relentlessly focused on the needs of its people.

On the selectboard, I promise to uphold these principles by focusing on:

Affordability – Making sure every tax dollar is spent wisely, and in the community’s best interests.

Community first – Prioritizing the needs of residents and businesses with balanced growth and our future generations in mind.

Transparency and integrity – Leading with openness, listening to community concerns, and a readiness to engage with diverse ideas for the common good.

Weathersfield must meet the ongoing needs of its residents with affordable housing, a reasonable permitting process for development, and opportunities for small businesses to succeed – bringing in revenue to lower taxes and improve infrastructure that benefits us all. Please vote for me, and make a difference on March 4.

Paid for by Dr. August Murray

Weathersfield, Vt.

augustmurray.vt@gmail.com

www.facebook.com/MurrayForSelectboard