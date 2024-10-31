Political LTE: Claude Weyant for high bailiff

Dear Editor,

Claude E. Weyant is running a write-in campaign for the position of Windsor County high bailiff. Weyant, 69, lives with his family in Windsor, Vt. Weyant discovered that there were no candidates on the ballot for high bailiff, and is asking that voters in Windsor County write in his name.

The main responsibility of the county high bailiff is to take over the sheriff’s department in the unfortunate event the sheriff is unable to continue.

Weyant has 42 years experience in law enforcement. He has been employed at the Windsor County Sheriff’s Department for the past 23 years. Weyant is a retired captain at the sheriff’s department. Currently, Weyant continues at the Windsor County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy sheriff. His main responsibility is taking care of the department scheduling, and working at county courthouses.

Weyant feels that if he was ever needed, he has the knowledge to keep the department running smoothly, and provide the county with the services it expects from the sheriff’s department.

Paid for by Claude E. Weyant

Windsor, Vt.