People matter more than property

Dear Editor,

This is in reference to the concluding sentence from Mr. Brault’s opinion piece from July 1, 2020. He opined that when “those protestors, black and white, set fires, destroy and loot property, they are no better than those bad cops, maybe worse.”

By this same logic, the American colonists who dumped tea into Boston Harbor are worse than bad cops who kill innocent Americans.

People’s lives matter more than property damage. Black lives matter more than property. Lives are not replaceable. These are not equivalent things.

Kimberly Jones says this better than me in the video, “How Can We Win,” by David Jones Media.

And in the words of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., “A riot is the language of the unheard.”

Sincerely,

Hana Saydek

Cavendish, Vt.