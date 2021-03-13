Our Place Drop-in thanks community for support

Dear Editor,

In these trying times, we at Our Place Drop-in Center have so many to thank for helping us meet the needs of our neighbors.

For conducting food drives or donating food, we thank Chroma Technology, the Bellows Falls Women’s Club, Bazin Brothers Trucking, the Saxtons River Village Market, Black River Produce, Shaw’s, Cota & Cota, and Lisai’s Market.

For donating funds, we are grateful for organizations like the Elks, the American Legion Post 37, the Women’s Fellowship of Christ’s Church, the Rolling Wheel Sams, the Bellows Falls Rotary Club and the Walpole Players, and banks like Mascoma, Claremont Savings, and People’s United.

Additionally, many businesses, large and small, have been generous, including Silver Forest of Vermont, Baldasaro Enterprises, Applied Bolting, Sonnax, Bryant Chucking and Grinder, Whitney Blake, Crown Point Builders, Greater Falls Insurance, the Vermont Country Store, Flatness Specialists, Benson Woodworking, the Rock and Hammer, and Janitech.

The members of these local churches have come forward with weekly contributions and fundraising events: Renewed Life in Jesus, First Congregational Church of Westminster, the Congregational Church of Westminster West, the First Baptist Church, Faith Christian Assembly of God, Christ’s Church, and St. Luke’s Episcopal.

As a result of this help, we have been able to provide almost 1,000 take-out breakfast and lunch meals a month, food pantry supplies to 82 families representing 208 people, and delivery to 34 homebound seniors.

Above all, we are grateful for our staff, who have been there to keep Our Place serving those who are struggling with hunger and isolation. Thank you, Amanda, Kim, Gary, Yesenia, and Lisa.

Sincerely,

Sarah Campbell, for the Board of Directors

Our Place Drop-In Center

Bellows Falls, Vt.