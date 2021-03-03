Dear Editor,
For the past 52 years, I’ve had the pleasure and privilege of singing and playing guitar with groups of all ages from young children to senior citizens in Chester, Springfield, Ludlow, and surrounding communities.
In March I will be 80 years young, so I put together a list of my 80 favorite songs, which I’d like to share. I’ve limited the list to one song per artist. Here they are in alphabetical order, my 80 favorite songs.
Sincerely,
Paul Ippolito
Chester, Vt.
(Editor’s note: We’ve added YouTube links for each song. Click on the artist’s name to be redirected to the video. Thank you, Paul, for sharing this list with us. Happy Birthday!)
All I Have To Do is Dream, The Everly Brothers, 1958
All in the Game, Tommy Edwards, 1958
All I Really Need, Raffi, 1992
Always, Ella Fitzgerald, 1958
American Pie, Don Mclean, 1971
Autumn Leaves, Roger Williams, 1955
A White Sport Coat (And a Pink Carnation), Marty Robbins, 1957
A – You’re Adorable, Perry Como and The Fontane Sisters, 1949
Blowing in the Wind, Bob Dylan, 1963
Blueberry Hill, Fats Domino, 1956
Blue Moon, The Marcels, 1961
Blue Skies, Willie Nelson, 1978
Blue Suede Shoes, Carl Perkins, 1956
Centerfield, John Fogerty, 1985
Come Go with Me, The Del Vikings, 1957
Could I Have This Dance, Anne Murray, 1980
Dancing on Daddy’s Shoes, Leon Redbone, 1995
Diana, Paul Anka, 1957
Dream, The Pied Pipers, 1945
Dream Lover, Bobby Darin, 1959
Earth Angel, The Penguins, 1955
Elmer’s Tune, The Andrew Sisters, 1941
Everyday, James Taylor, 1985
Enjoy Yourself (It’s Later Than You Think), Guy Lombardo Orchestra, 1945
Goodnight Sweetheart, The Spaniels, 1955
Grandma’s Featherbed, John Denver, 1975
Hey Good Lookin’, Hank Williams, 1951
I Believe in Music, Mac Davis, 1972
I Can’t Get You Out of My Heart, Al Martino, 1959
I Can’t Give You Anything But Love, Billie Holiday, 1937
I Can’t Stop Loving You, Ray Charles, 1962
I Left My Heart in San Francisco, Tony Bennett, 1962
I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing, The New Seekers, 1972
I Love Mud, Rick Charette, 1985
I Love You For Sentimental Reasons, Nat King Cole, 1952
I Only Have Eyes for You, The Flamingos, 1959
In the Mood, Glenn Miller Orchestra, 1940
In The Still of The Night, The Five Satins, 1956
I’ll See You in My Dreams, Diana Krall, 2017
I Think You’re Wonderful, Red Grammer, 1990
King of the Road, Roger Miller, 1964
Love is a Many Splendored Thing, The Four Aces, 1955
Margaritaville, Jimmy Buffet, 1977
Marianne, Terry Gilkyson & The Easy Riders, 1957
Moments to Remember, The Four Lads, 1955
M.T.A., The Kingston Trio, 1959
My Happiness, Connie Francis, 1959
My Hero from the operetta, The Chocolate Soldier, Anna Moffo & Sergio Franchi, 1963
My Way, Frank Sinatra, 1969
Old Cape Cod, Patti Page, 1957
On the Sunny Side of the Street, Frankie Lane, 1946
Only You, The Platters, 1955
O Sole Mio (Oh My Sun), Enrico Caruso, 1916
Over the Rainbow, Judy Garland, 1938
People, Barbra Streisand, 1964
Puff the Magic Dragon, Peter, Paul and Mary, 1963
Put a Little Love in Your Heart, Jackie De Shannon, 1969
Rose and a Baby Ruth, George Hamilton IV, 1956
Save the Last Dance for Me, The Drifters, 1960
Sentimental Journey, Rosemary Clooney, 2001
Sh-Boom, The Chords, 1954
Singing in the Rain, Gene Kelly, 1952
Stay, Maurice Williams & The Zodiacs, 1960
Teenager in Love, Dion & The Belmonts, 1959
That’ll Be the Day, Buddy Holly & The Crickets, 1957
Till Then, The Hill Toppers, 1954
Till There Was You, The Beatles, 1963
To Each His Own, The Ink Spots, 1946
Try to Remember, The Brothers Four, 1969
Walk Right In, The Rooftop Singers, 1963
What a Wonderful World, Louis Armstrong, 1967
Where the Blue of the Night (Meets the Gold of the Day), Bing Crosby, 1931
When You’re Smiling, Michael Buble, 2018
Why, Frankie Avalon, 1959
Wrap Your Troubles in Dreams, Doris Day, 2008
You Belong to Me, The Duprees, 1962
You Belong to My Heart, Jerry Vale, 1960
You Send Me, Sam Cooke, 1957
Young and Beautiful, Elvis Presley, 1957
Young at Heart, Jimmy Durante, 1969