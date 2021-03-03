Dear Editor,

For the past 52 years, I’ve had the pleasure and privilege of singing and playing guitar with groups of all ages from young children to senior citizens in Chester, Springfield, Ludlow, and surrounding communities.

In March I will be 80 years young, so I put together a list of my 80 favorite songs, which I’d like to share. I’ve limited the list to one song per artist. Here they are in alphabetical order, my 80 favorite songs.

Sincerely,

Paul Ippolito

Chester, Vt.

(Editor’s note: We’ve added YouTube links for each song. Click on the artist’s name to be redirected to the video. Thank you, Paul, for sharing this list with us. Happy Birthday!)

All I Have To Do is Dream, The Everly Brothers, 1958

All in the Game, Tommy Edwards, 1958

All I Really Need, Raffi, 1992

Always, Ella Fitzgerald, 1958

American Pie, Don Mclean, 1971

Autumn Leaves, Roger Williams, 1955

A White Sport Coat (And a Pink Carnation), Marty Robbins, 1957

A – You’re Adorable, Perry Como and The Fontane Sisters, 1949

Blowing in the Wind, Bob Dylan, 1963

Blueberry Hill, Fats Domino, 1956

Blue Moon, The Marcels, 1961

Blue Skies, Willie Nelson, 1978

Blue Suede Shoes, Carl Perkins, 1956

Centerfield, John Fogerty, 1985

Come Go with Me, The Del Vikings, 1957

Could I Have This Dance, Anne Murray, 1980

Dancing on Daddy’s Shoes, Leon Redbone, 1995

Diana, Paul Anka, 1957

Dream, The Pied Pipers, 1945

Dream Lover, Bobby Darin, 1959

Earth Angel, The Penguins, 1955

Elmer’s Tune, The Andrew Sisters, 1941

Everyday, James Taylor, 1985

Enjoy Yourself (It’s Later Than You Think), Guy Lombardo Orchestra, 1945

Goodnight Sweetheart, The Spaniels, 1955

Grandma’s Featherbed, John Denver, 1975

Hey Good Lookin’, Hank Williams, 1951

I Believe in Music, Mac Davis, 1972

I Can’t Get You Out of My Heart, Al Martino, 1959

I Can’t Give You Anything But Love, Billie Holiday, 1937

I Can’t Stop Loving You, Ray Charles, 1962

I Left My Heart in San Francisco, Tony Bennett, 1962

I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing, The New Seekers, 1972

I Love Mud, Rick Charette, 1985

I Love You For Sentimental Reasons, Nat King Cole, 1952

I Only Have Eyes for You, The Flamingos, 1959

In the Mood, Glenn Miller Orchestra, 1940

In The Still of The Night, The Five Satins, 1956

I’ll See You in My Dreams, Diana Krall, 2017

I Think You’re Wonderful, Red Grammer, 1990

King of the Road, Roger Miller, 1964

Love is a Many Splendored Thing, The Four Aces, 1955

Margaritaville, Jimmy Buffet, 1977

Marianne, Terry Gilkyson & The Easy Riders, 1957

Moments to Remember, The Four Lads, 1955

M.T.A., The Kingston Trio, 1959

My Happiness, Connie Francis, 1959

My Hero from the operetta, The Chocolate Soldier, Anna Moffo & Sergio Franchi, 1963

My Way, Frank Sinatra, 1969

Old Cape Cod, Patti Page, 1957

On the Sunny Side of the Street, Frankie Lane, 1946

Only You, The Platters, 1955

O Sole Mio (Oh My Sun), Enrico Caruso, 1916

Over the Rainbow, Judy Garland, 1938

People, Barbra Streisand, 1964

Puff the Magic Dragon, Peter, Paul and Mary, 1963

Put a Little Love in Your Heart, Jackie De Shannon, 1969

Rose and a Baby Ruth, George Hamilton IV, 1956

Save the Last Dance for Me, The Drifters, 1960

Sentimental Journey, Rosemary Clooney, 2001

Sh-Boom, The Chords, 1954

Singing in the Rain, Gene Kelly, 1952

Stay, Maurice Williams & The Zodiacs, 1960

Teenager in Love, Dion & The Belmonts, 1959

That’ll Be the Day, Buddy Holly & The Crickets, 1957

Till Then, The Hill Toppers, 1954

Till There Was You, The Beatles, 1963

To Each His Own, The Ink Spots, 1946

Try to Remember, The Brothers Four, 1969

Walk Right In, The Rooftop Singers, 1963

What a Wonderful World, Louis Armstrong, 1967

Where the Blue of the Night (Meets the Gold of the Day), Bing Crosby, 1931

When You’re Smiling, Michael Buble, 2018

Why, Frankie Avalon, 1959

Wrap Your Troubles in Dreams, Doris Day, 2008

You Belong to Me, The Duprees, 1962

You Belong to My Heart, Jerry Vale, 1960

You Send Me, Sam Cooke, 1957

Young and Beautiful, Elvis Presley, 1957

Young at Heart, Jimmy Durante, 1969