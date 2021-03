Dear Editor,

I’d like to share with our visitors from out of the area, a little poem I copyrighted in 2010.

Mudseason

Flatlanders don’t understand.

Spring follows winter they vow,

But they’re not so slick,

They’ll learn pretty quick,

That mudseason’s just about now!

Sincerely,

Falko A. Schilling

Saxtons River, Vt.