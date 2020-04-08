Message from Montpelier, April 4, 2020

Dear Editor,

The COVID-19 pandemic is unlike any crisis Vermont has faced. I recognize this is a very stressful time for neighbors, as public safety measures have closed many of the businesses and institutions we rely on. I am committed to working with the Scott Administration and our Congressional Delegation to make sure our community is supported during these difficult times.

Last week, the House took action to pass a package of COVID-19 relief measures to strengthen our health care system, address Vermonters’ unemployment insurance needs and transition the Legislature to remote meetings.

One of the purposes of the bill, which is now in effect, is to assist with unemployment insurance eligibility so that COVID-19 affected businesses’ employees are eligible for unemployment benefits. This bill supports individuals who need to self-quarantine, are infected, or need to care for people who are infected. Benefits will be paid to employees as a result of a temporary closure of a location; an order issued by the governor or president that affects the employer; or an employee who is temporarily laid off in order to comply with a quarantine recommendation related to COVID-19.

The bill ensures employers’ unemployment insurance experience rating will not be affected by COVID-19 related claims, but the employer must rehire the laid off employees within a reasonable period of time after it resumes operations or once the employee’s period of quarantine is completed. It limits relief to eight weeks of benefits or a longer period that the Commissioner of Labor determines to be appropriate. It also limits individuals’ ability to receive UI benefits if they are receiving sick pay or benefits provided pursuant to federal Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion Act or federal Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act benefits.

As of March 20, Vermont small business owners suffering economic injury due to the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans. Extensive guidance from the Agency of Commerce and Community Development is located at www.accd.vermont.gov/covid-19-guidance.

In addition, here are two links that can also serve as helpful guides for small business owners: www.bit.ly/3aUrBvG and www.uscham.com/34kFFMQ.

The Statehouse building may be closed, but our work continues. We are completely focused on the next steps to address the COVID-19 emergency. I am committed to working with you as we leverage federal and state resources to address this health crisis. We’re all in this together.

Please reach out if you have any questions or feedback. I can always be reached at tbock@leg.state.vt.us or tmbock@vermontel.net.

Sincerely,

Rep. Tom Bock