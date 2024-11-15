LTE: Windsor District Senate Team thanks voters

Dear Editor,

Thank you to the Windsor District voters for electing us to represent you in the Vermont State Senate. We are honored to serve, and appreciate your vote of confidence.

We are grateful to our many volunteers who helped make this victory possible. Thank you for hosting our lawn signs, writing letters to the editor, canvassing with us, and standing with our signs supporting us at the polls. And, special thanks to our forbearing spouses who supported us so fully.

We have heard the voters loud and clear, and we look forward to continuing to work across the aisle addressing the challenges Vermonters face in this moment: reducing property taxes, enabling more housing, building Vermont’s resiliency, and reducing climate change.

This election is just the beginning. We invite you to be in touch as we prepare for this 2025-2026 biennium.

With deep gratitude,

Alison Clarkson, Joe Major, and Becca White

Windsor District Senators