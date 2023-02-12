LTE: Windsor County Youth Services

Dear Editor,

In a recent article of the Vermont Journal, Windsor County Youth Services announced the celebration of our 27th year of providing short-term shelter for run-away youth or those who, for one reason or another, simply were not able to live with their families.

The organization wishes to acknowledge its success in a large part to being embraced by a wide community of support. Windsor County Youth Services receives funding from the Department of Children and Families, through various state and federal grants and contracts, and through private donations.

We so appreciate all who have supported the organization through gifts and donations over the years. In addition to individual contributions, we wish to publicly acknowledge and thank The Ludlow Garden Club, The Ludlow Area Rotary Club, Okemo Mountain Resort – Vail Fund, The United Church of Ludlow, The United Church of Bellows Falls, The Church of the Annunciation in Ludlow, The Tyson Ladies’ Aid, People’s United Bank, M &T Bank, Heritage Family Credit Union, the Ludlow Police Department, and the employees of the Town of Ludlow.

With the generous support of this community, we look forward to supporting youth for years to come.

It takes a community to save a child.

Sincerely,

George O. Thomson, President

Board of Directors, WCYS