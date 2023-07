Dear Editor,

Despite the devastation, we’re back with good news. Thanks to the unwavering perseverance of the cast, crew, and creatives behind “What the Constitution Means to Me,” and the support of our community, the show still opened on Monday, July 17, at Walker Farm. The “Constitution” team has been in the trenches with us while continuing to prepare for the performance all week, and we are so grateful for their steadfast spirit.

Sincerely,

Weston Theater Company