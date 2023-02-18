LTE Weltz for BFUHS Board

Dear Editor,

My name is Rob Weltz, and I am writing to encourage community members to vote for me as a write-in candidate for the Bellows Falls Union High School Board 3-year seat. I am a 1990 graduate of BFUHS and have been in educational leadership for the past 24-plus years. I am finishing my Doctorate program in Educational Leadership and have experience working on state associations’ executive committees and with boards.

As an experienced educator, I believe strongly that every decision that a board or administration makes should be to serve the various stakeholders best and, most importantly, our students. As a potential board member, I will work to make sure that my role as a board member is to see the “BIG” picture in providing oversight and accountability while allowing the administration and faculty to handle the day-to-day management of the school. I will actively listen to our community members and taxpayers and commit to doing what is right, despite opposition.

I believe in transparency, being fiscally responsible, and being professional in respecting others’ points of view. I will work with the superintendent, other board members, and administration to develop policies and budgets. A district’s vision should be to set goals for what education will look like for our children over the next generation. I will be an engaging presence in the community, supporting students’ education. Being a forward-thinking board member will allow me to dialog with other stakeholders regarding the ever-changing emerging educational trends.

Finally, I grew up in Bellows Falls and learned how to succeed and fail. I credit my parents, brothers, teachers, and coaches that took an interest in helping me navigate life. Those experiences helped lay the foundation of my journey. I want to give back to the community that helped mold my values and impact the next generation of leaders. I would be honored if you would spend time on Tuesday, March 7, at the masonic temple to cast your vote for me as a write-in candidate for the 3 year seat on the Bellows Falls Union High School Board.

Respectfully,

Rob Weltz,

Bellows Falls, Vt.