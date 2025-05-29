LTE: Walter Martone on Social Security

Dear Editor,

Regarding the recent letter to the editor about Social Security, I believe that some of the information was misleading. I cannot disagree with the fact that there may be some fraud and mismanagement that results in wasted funds, but two of the assertions in the recent letter conflict with other information. The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), one of the leading groups fighting for the protection of Social Security, has devoted its May/June 2025 bulletin to the 90th anniversary of Social Security. One of its articles is titled “The Truth Behind Social Security Myths.” The following two facts are according to Max Richtman, president and CEO of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare.

Fact 1: Congress has never raided the trust fund. In years where Social Security payroll taxes total more than is paid out in benefits, the surplus is added to the Social Security Trust Fund for later use. Of course, the $2.7 trillion surplus accumulated over decades is not sitting around in cash; it’s invested in interest-paying bonds, Richtman notes. The Social Security investments are Treasury bonds backed by the U.S. government.

Fact 2: Undocumented immigrants are not draining Social Security by collecting retirement benefits. While some undocumented workers use fake Social Security numbers and pay into the system, they can’t collect benefits unless they become legal residents or U.S. citizens. Richtman notes that undocumented workers who pay into Social Security provide it with revenue, but never receive benefits.

It is always important to hold our government accountable for any misuse or abuse of our hard-earned money. But we also must be sure that our information is accurate and from reliable sources.

Sincerely,

Walter Martone

Springfield, Vt.