LTE Vote yes for SAHS

To the Editor,

At the Springfield Art & Historical Society, visitors, artifacts donations, and requests for information continue to increase. It is very rewarding to be able to help people with questions about their ancestors, their homes, and about the town. We are equally pleased to receive information, donated objects, and/or pictures, some of which we had never seen before.

To help with individual requests, the society now subscribes to two on-line programs. www.Ancestry.com , which is a genealogy program that allows you to research historical records about your ancestors. Secondly, the free Vermont state subscription of www.Newspapers.com , which gives you digital access to most of the digitalized Vermont newspapers, some which are long out of print. This includes the Springfield Reporter from 1876 to 1963. Both of these programs are available for public use. We have also become the keeper of most of the Fellows display that was in the Great Hall.

This $9,500 funding request covers a major part of our operating expenses and provides the society with more income than all of our other fundraisers combined (calendar, yard sale, memberships, and financial donations). Because we are a totally volunteer group all of the funds we receive go directly to supporting and improving the historical society. Once again, we ask the Springfield voters to please vote YES on Article 24.

Sincerely,

Rosanne “Bunni” Putnam,

President SAHS