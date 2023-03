Dear Editor,

Last summer, 2022, Ballard Hobart American Legion Post 36 in Ludlow spent $35,000+/- on Veterans Memorial Park, with many hours of volunteer work from members. M & M Construction donated labor and equipment to help with the project. I know the road crew works hard and long hours, however, could a couple more truckloads not have been possible.

Sincerely,

Ned Bowen

Ludlow, Vt.

Veteran US Coast Guard

Post 36 Finance Officer and volunteer