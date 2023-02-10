LTE: Unsportsmanlike conduct

Dear Editor,

On Friday evening Feb. 3, the Green Mountain Varsity Girls Basketball team played Bellows Falls Varsity team in Bellows Falls. It seems that even though at the start of games, schools read an athletic policy regarding behavior during the games, the policies don’t seem to apply to everyone.

It is not unusual to have a group of boys at the girls’ games cheering their team on. It is not unusual for the boys to raise a ruckus by stamping their feet and sometime shouting when a member of the opposing team stands at the foul line for a shot. I have witnessed this whether the team is playing a public school or a private one. Un-sportsman like?

It was unusual to hear the boys count down as the quarter approached its end when the other team had the ball. But to count down from 10 when the clock still had 20 seconds? Definitely un-sportsman like.

What really riled me were the “other” shouts. If you have a child playing sports, would you want your child being called “pig face” and other hurtful things? Completely inappropriate.

I am appalled that no one stopped these boys or removed them from the gym. Isn’t there supposed to be a school administrator at the game to handle unruly behavior? Shouldn’t we expect referees to say something to that person in charge or to those students? Are Bellows Falls parents proud of this kind of behavior? Any one of them could have gone over and spoken to those boys.

I am sure the school must have a policy to handle this “once it is brought to their attention.” I don’t want to hear, “We will talk to them.” I want to hear serious consequences such as, those boys will not be allowed at school sporting events for one year… those boys will not be allowed to play school sports for one year. And in the future, I hope this type of behavior is not repeated.

Sincerely,

A concerned Grandparent.