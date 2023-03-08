LTE Thomason on Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor,

My favorite parts of The Shopper Newspaper are the Obituaries/citizen biographies and Letters to the Editor/opinion. The Letters to the Editor on March 1, 2023, were journalism at its best—supporting the democratic right to self-expression. Two writers were commenting on an interaction at a Cavendish Selectboard meeting regarding efficacy of Covid vaccines and mask mandates—a conflagration between those who value Covid masking and vaccinating and those who do not.

Two writers, one backing up the other—perhaps relatives from the look of their names—seem to think that one size fits all and the government knows categorically what is best for all citizens.

After reading these opinions, I have more questions than answers. What makes one writer think that having academic alphabet after his name makes his thoughts more credible than someone else’s? How do his ties to the pharmaceutical industry affect his opinions or make him the expert? When is it appropriate for a citizen to decide what is best for their own body? To mask or not to mask? To vaccinate or not to vaccinate?

Our government is designed to prevent abuse of power: to protect an individual’s right to privacy and free speech. Health mandates are a clear violation of these concepts. I alone know my health history and what promotes my well-being. While I choose not to wear a mask or be vaccinated, I value your right to wear a mask and be vaccinated. But from my experience, Covid mandates have only generated fear and hostility. How is this healthful?

I do know this about masks: During my training as a respiratory therapist thirty years ago, we were taught that surgical masks do not prevent the spread of germs. They simply keep large droplets—say a sneeze—from contaminating the surgical field. And N95 masks are designed for short-term use, only—say 15 or 20 minutes. Dr. Anthony Fauci stated this in the early days of Covid, until he changed his mind. Dr. Fauci owns many drug patents. What financial gain has come his way from the drugging of Americans?

Regarding obituaries: Recently, a phrase started appearing repeatedly: “died unexpectedly.” These deceased are generally age 40 to 70, enjoying life to its fullest. Is this code for vaccine-related death? I’ll let you decide. I don’t plan to include those words in my obituary.

Sincerely,

Betsy Thomason

West Townshend, Vt.