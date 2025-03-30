LTE: The state of the nation

Dear Editor,

Because I drive old iron, I spend some time in the office of my mechanic, whose name I am not going to say, but he is also getting up there and deals in old iron. This week he said a wise thing, which I’d like to share with your readers.

You have to think a mechanic has to deal with every kind of person. Plus, old iron equals cranky types. A couple of days ago I slunk into so-and-so’s office with some stupid thing I had done while trying to fix my car. He was on speakerphone with another customer. To be honest, it sounded like a customer similar to me, except maybe from the other side of the aisle, whatever side that is. He was raving about the state of the nation that he loves – that we love – and sort of ended on a down note.

Mark – oops – let the last word settle, cleared his throat a bit, leaned back even deeper in his chair. “Well.” Pause. “You have your car.” Pause. “I have my car.” Pause. “I think we’re going to be okay.”

I hope he’s right. Either way, it was a good thing to hear.

Sincerely,

Sean Whalen

Weathersfield, Vt.