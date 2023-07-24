LTE Thank you to Greater Falls Connections Advisory Board

Dear Editor,

I would like to thank the members of the Greater Falls Connections’ (GFC) Advisory Board for all that they do to support our substance use and abuse prevention and community building work by helping with events, coming to the monthly meetings, and providing guidance to the staff.

At our recent annual meeting, coalition members re-elected advisory board members Doreen Stoodley, Lama Tomas O’Flaherty, Sam Maskell, and Michelle Bos-Lun. Alex Stradling is returning to the Advisory Board as well. Joining them is new community member Santina Stone.

Thank you for all you do and for your support. It is greatly appreciated.

We are currently looking for youth and young adult board members, ages 14-25 years old. If you would like to gain important workplace meeting skills, learn more about what we do, and help guide GFC’s work, please email info@greaterfallsconnections.org, or call 802-463-9927.

Sincerely,

Neil Allen

Director, Greater Falls Connections