LTE Thank you to flood cleanup workers and volunteers

Dear Editor,

As a 2019 transplant from Connecticut to Ludlow, I did not witness the local devastation from Hurricane Irene in 2011. From all accounts that I recall hearing about and discussion with many residents who did bear witness to Irene’s wrath, the Ludlow community was hit hard. It is, then, rather extraordinary to have experienced the storm of July 10, and hear the consistent observation that its power and fury far exceeded that of Irene. Thus, it is within the context of this comparison that I laud and profoundly thank Ludlow’s town employees and the numerous contractors – local and from afar – who, without hesitation, mobilized remediation efforts before the rain even stopped falling. The volume and pace of work performed by these tireless heroes would be beyond comprehension if it weren’t so readily obvious to everyone. These men and women are warriors, and they deserve every accolade that can be bestowed upon them. Equal praise and thanks must go to the leaders and employees of our numerous area businesses and charities who, first and foremost, stepped in and up to provide aid and comfort to those who lost so much.

In short, it has been an extraordinary effort from ordinary people who just care about each other and their community. What a pleasure and honor to behold.

Sincerely,

Timothy R. Hertweck

Ludlow, Vt.