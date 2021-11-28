LTE: Thank you from Warm Hands Warm Hearts committee

Dear Editor,

The Warm Hands Warm Hearts planning committee wish to thank the Chester and Andover communities for the wonderful support for Warm Hands Warm Hearts 2021.

Many generous donations of coats, blankets, boots, and other warm items were all given free to all shoppers. Donations of cash were used to purchase healthy snacks for each shopper.

Many volunteers helped by monitoring donation boxes, setting up and taking down the displays, moved and stored the display racks and storage bins, put together the snack bags, and were present during the shopping.

Special thanks to the Chester Baptist Church for hosting the event, Newsbank for printing the posters and rack cards, cash donations from Chester Baptist Church, Chester Rotary, and Andover Community Church.

Drop boxes for donations were sponsored by Whiting Library, Chester-Andover Elementary School, the GMUHS Honor Society, Smitty’s Market, Chester-Andover Family Center, Andover Town Office, Chester Town Office, American Legion Post 67, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 67, Andover Community Church, Chester Baptist Church, and Chester-Andover Family Center.

Paper bags for the snacks were donated by Chester Hardware, Chester Sunoco, and Erskine’s Grain and Garden. Snacks were donated by Black River Produce and several anonymous donors. Thank you to the “Snack Bag Crew” who filled 200 snack bags to distribute.

All the items left at the end of the event were donated to the Church of Christ Clothing Closet and the Boy Scouts for further distribution.

There were many volunteers who helped with tasks big and small. We feel gratitude for each of you.

Planning has begun for Warm Hands Warm Hearts 2022. If you are interested in getting involved, please contact Carla Rumrill at fae12rae@gmail.com.

Sincerely,

Carla Rumrill

Edie Brown

Beth Brothers

Savannah Gramling

Elaine Wrubel

Harriet Dean

Chester, Vt.