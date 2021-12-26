LTE: Thank you from Black River Good Neighbor Services Food Shelf

Dear Editor,

Gratitude is abundant at Black River Good Neighbor Services. On a cold December Saturday, the Ludlow Fire Department together with Proctorsville Fire Department came together to demonstrate their good neighbor style within the community. Spending a very long day in Ludlow Shaw’s parking lot, the two departments collected an amazing amount of food on behalf of Black River Good Neighbor Services food shelf. Coordinated by firefighter, Angela Kissell, fire trucks parked and cheerfully collected food. And, at the end of the day delivered it to us!

There is a great need in our community, and it was a true pleasure knowing that the two Fire Departments took on this effort, spending many hours on our behalf collecting such an impressive amount of food. It’s what a community is all about, helping and supporting each other, in this case neighbors helping neighbors. How grateful we are!

On behalf of Black River Good Neighbor Services food shelf, our sincere thanks go to the Ludlow Fire Department and the Proctorsville Fire Department, whose commitment is so important to BRGNS. Folks in the communities of Ludlow, Mount Holly, Belmont, Cavendish, Proctorsville, and Plymouth will all benefit from your efforts and generosity.

Sincerely,

Krey Kellington

Executive Director

Black River Good Neighbor Services