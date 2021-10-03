LTE: Thank you for successful rummage sale

Dear Editor,

What an amazing whirlwind weekend! On behalf of Black River Good Neighbor Services, our three-day, Gigantic Fall Rummage Sale at Fletcher Farm, back from a one-year hiatus, was a great success.

Starting several weeks in advance, countless volunteers worked tirelessly setting up for this event. Their dedication and commitment to our community truly supports this organization’s core values. Simply put, the event, a huge undertaking, could not happen without devoted volunteer efforts. And, we certainly do have that! Thank you very much, each and every one of you.

Among the many dedicated volunteers who worked at this event, we must include the Board of Directors. These folks went above and beyond, working behind the scenes to keep things “looking good” for shoppers. And, speaking of shoppers, we really want to thank everyone who attended and shopped this sale. Please know that your dollars go directly to support our programs that include a food shelf, and clothing and financial assistance to those in need to help them toward self-sufficiency. We serve the towns of Ludlow, Mount Holly, Belmont, Cavendish, Proctorsville, and Plymouth.

For more information about Black River Good Neighbor Services, please visit our website at www.brgn.org, call us at 802-228-3663, or come visit us at 37B Main Street, Ludlow.

Sincerely,

Krey Kellington

Executive Director, BRGNS