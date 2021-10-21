LTE: Thank you for a successful farmers market season

Dear Editor,

As our 2021 outdoor market season comes to a close, the members and vendors of the Springfield Farmers’ Market wish to thank everyone who helped make this our most successful season ever. A special acknowledgement goes to Bob Flint and the SRDC; their generosity in allowing us to use their beautiful open area on Clinton Street provided visibility, grass, safe spaces for kids, and room to grow.

Thanks also to Pastor Gerry Pipe and the United Methodist Church for sharing their space with us during the inclement months, to Caitlin and Alice of the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce for all their encouragement and help; to our hometown papers, Eagle Times, The Vermont Journal & The Shopper, and the Springfield Reporter, all of whom were unflagging in helping us to get the word out.

Finally, to our customer family, thank you for your loyalty and support. We hope to see you nearer the holidays, and we will definitely look forward to seeing you next June.

Sincerely,

Springfield Farmers’ Market Board and Vendors