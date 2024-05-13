LTE Taylor Pichette: why I’m running for Bellows Falls Village Trustee

Dear Editor,

I’m running for village trustee because Bellows Falls has been a wonderful place to live, and I want to contribute to my community and its growth. My wife and I moved to Bellows Falls in 2021, and had our first child here. When we were looking to return to New England from Washington, D.C., we were drawn to the village by the vibrant community. As a trustee, I will work with those that are already making Bellows Falls a great place to live. Last summer I managed the Bellows Falls Farmers Market, and I currently serve on the Rockingham Planning Commission. Through these efforts, and conversations with neighbors, I have learned about many local efforts and possibilities.

I have worked in education, community development, and public policy. My wife and I grew up in a small town an hour south. In Washington, D.C., my work focused on federal policy. I hold a bachelor’s degree and an MBA, and would like to put these skills to use serving Bellows Falls. I now work in higher education, and we live just off the Village Square. Thank you for being my neighbor!

Paid for by Taylor Pichette

Bellows Falls, Vt.