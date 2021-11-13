LTE: Tapper Plumbing and Heating closes

Dear Editor,

This is the type of letter I have not wanted to write. However, due to health conditions, Tapper Plumbing and Heating has had to close their business.

So many thanks to our excellent past employees, trades people we worked with, and our customers who ended up being our friends.

Especially thanks to George and Rose Tapper (deceased) who started the company after coming home from serving our country. In general, Patton’s Tank Crew worked with us to obtain the company and serve 46 plus years for the plumbing and heating needs for the town of Ludlow and surrounding areas.

Many, many thanks to all. We will miss you.

Sincerely,

Herb and Sandy VanGuilder

Tapper Plumbing and Heating